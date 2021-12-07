Christchurch Wizard's new gig: spiritual adviser to bakery

The Wizard of NZ, aka Ian Brackenbury Channell, will be remunerated with free coffee for life. Photo / Kidd's Cakes and Bakery

The Wizard of NZ, aka Ian Brackenbury Channell, will be remunerated with free coffee for life. Photo / Kidd's Cakes and Bakery

Following his 89th birthday at the weekend, the Wizard of Christchurch has taken on a new role - spiritual adviser to a bakery.

After more than two decades as the city's official Wizard, Ian Brackenbury Channell saw his $10,000 annual Christchurch City Council contract go poof in October.

So, in response to the Wizard being cast aside, Kidd's Cakes and Bakery owner Martin Meehan decided to approach him with an offer to take up the role as its spiritual adviser, which he accepted.

On Tuesday, the Wizard began his new job, which includes "pastoral care of management and staff; coffee tasting; casting out of evil spirits; and upsetting fanatics of all kinds as required".

The Wizard celebrated his 89th birthday at the weekend. Photo / John Cosgrove

Meehan said his remuneration will be free coffees for life.

"This is not a new association between the Wizard and Kidd's Cakes and Bakery, who with his mother, have been customers since the business opened in 1986," Meehan said.