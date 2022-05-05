Tirama Mai event is running again this year. Pictured is a lighting display from last year. Photo / George Heard

Tirama Mai event is running again this year. Pictured is a lighting display from last year. Photo / George Heard

The Christchurch City Council has planned a number of winter events for the public this year.

The key events include Tirama Mai, a fireworks spectacular and the GoLive music festival.

Christchurch City Council manager events and arts Lucy Blackmore said over the past few years, they've been juggling Covid restrictions while introducing some new events into the winter schedule.

"It's great to have some more certainty this year and to see our revamped winter events schedule settling into place," she said.

Tīrama Mai is back for its second year. Tīrama Mai, meaning to illuminate or bring light, is a winter lighting festival that celebrates Matariki – a star cluster that signals the Māori New Year when it first rises.

"We're excited to have a whole range of never-seen-before lighting displays, installations and entertainment around the central city."

The event will run from June 24 to July 3 and will line up with the Matariki public holiday each year.

The inaugural Tīrama Mai event last year attracted 123,000 people and Blackmore said they are hoping for even more this year.

The 2022 Winter Fireworks Spectacular coincides with the first day of the winter school holidays, which is also when KidsFest kicks off.

"Last year we shifted the fireworks display from November to July. This new timing proved to be really popular with families and the local businesses in New Brighton. With the sun setting earlier in winter, the fireworks display went off just after 7pm, meaning kids didn't have to stay up past their bedtimes to enjoy."

The fireworks brought 35,000 people to New Brighton last year and they expect to see a similar number this year.

Blackmore said KidsFest is always popular with Canterbury's young people and this year is expected to be no different.

Go Live Festival is also a newer event that will be back this year. The format will be Friday and Saturday evening concerts and a Saturday afternoon session of free talks for people wanting to learn more about entering the music industry.

Tirama Mai features lighting displays and entertainment around the central city. Pictured is a lighting display from last year. Photo / George Heard

"We have a passionate team here who work collaboratively with the local industry and mana whenua who guide and support the planning and delivery of the winter events programme.

"These events also give us the opportunity to work with talented people from across the region. There's a lot of homegrown musical talent at the Go Live Festival, as well as some of the country's leading creative minds contributing to the Tīrama Mai illuminated installations."

Blackmore said the council manages KidsFest, but the stars of the show are the various companies, groups and education providers.

She said they are remaining prepared for Covid and making sure contingency plans are in place to move quickly if there's any change in the government's traffic light settings.

They encourage everyone to keep an eye on the website for the latest information about local events.