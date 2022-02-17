Philip Arps in the Christchurch Court before his jail term began in 2019. New Zealand Herald Photograph

White supremacist Philip Arps was draped in a New Zealand flag, unvaccinated and refusing a mask when he appeared at the Christchurch District Court to defend accusations that followed his prison release.

He also refused to undergo a rapid antigen test and when a probation officer expressed concerns as the judge-alone trial began, she was allowed to give her evidence from behind a screen.

The trial before Judge Kevin Phillips is expected to take all day to hear evidence on four charges.

Corrections alleges he failed to charge the GPS tracker he was required to wear as part of his electronic monitoring.

Three police charges allege misuse of a telephone by sending abusive text messages or expressing abuse during conversations with three probation officers.

Prosecutor Will Taffs said Arps had allowed his tracker to go flat on a day in January 2021, which left him unmonitored for two hours 21 minutes.

The prosecution is calling evidence from nine witnesses.

Anselm Williams and Chris Bucher appear as defence counsel for Arps.