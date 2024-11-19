The box said it came from the Salisbury Park Crematorium and contained cremated human remains.
“I never would have expected to find human remains in my garden shed, it was just wild,” she said.
The ashes belong to a 77-year-old man who died seven years ago.
“Who knows how long he has been in there,” Knox said.
With the little information she had, Knox immediately started work to track down the family. First, she tried her landlord - to see if the ashes belonged to the previous tenants. They had no idea whose they were, she said.