A truck has rolled on Brougham St, Christchurch this morning, blocking traffic. Photo / George Heard

A large truck has rolled on a busy Christchurch city centre street.

The truck toppled over on Brougham St at about 10.35am, blocking the road.

One person suffered moderate injuries, police said.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to take an alternate route while the crash scene is cleared,” said police.