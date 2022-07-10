This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

Richie McCaw has played in all the great rugby stadiums of the world, including Twickenham, Millennium Stadium and Stade de France.

Lancaster Park was his home ground during a golden era as Crusader's Captain. But that stadium has been wiped from the Christchurch landscape.

With that gone, McCaw is excited about the prospect of Te Kaha, Canterbury's multi-purpose arena, getting the go-ahead at this week's crucial vote at the Christchurch City Council.

"I think for the region and all the other things it could offer the city, we will all look back and say 'jeez that was well worth having to make that tough call'," McCaw said.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge has implored Christchurch City Council to deliver on its stadium promise. He said stopping was not an option and pausing and re-evaluating the project would be little better.

McCaw, who retired from rugby when the All Blacks won the Rugby World Cup in 2015, said: "If the stadium gets approval from the council to go ahead we will look back on this moment in years to come and say 'thank goodness people were able to make that decision'."

The former Crusaders captain led the Christchurch-based franchise to three championships in 2005, 2006, and 2008, and made the playoffs from 2002-2004, all played at Lancaster Park.

"There are some pretty cool memories there," McCaw said.

"I guess the way they had done the stadium up, it was pretty advanced for the time, leading into the World Cup, it was a pretty magic place to play from a Crusaders point of view."

After the Christchurch earthquakes, Lancaster Park was deemed unsafe and finally demolished. The Crusaders moved to Addington and a temporary stadium was built out of scaffolding.

With the rugby cauldron gone, McCaw said it was just not the same at the temporary facility.

"It is great to have somewhere to watch your team, but it just doesn't give you the same experience that you would have or did have at Lancaster Park, it's hard to even compare."

McCaw has spent the past 22 years living in Christchurch, including during the earthquakes, and says a new stadium would be a great legacy for the city.

"The things we have been through has given these opportunities to have this debate and come up with something for the future, hopefully beyond our generation and the next generation.

"You look at the convention centre [Te Pae], and then if you have got a stadium, the metro sports centre, all those things, you go 'jeez it is a pretty cool city we live in' on the back of having to go through a fairly rough time, that's where we are at ... make the most of what of what has been dealt up."

The new multi-purpose indoor arena complete with a roof was originally budgeted for $473 million. An extra 5000 seats, taking the capacity to 30,000, were added at an additional cost of $50m. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, construction costs have soared adding another $150m, to $683m.

The arena would be used not only for sports matches but concerts, trade shows, and expos. The roof is crucial.

"The design I have seen, far out, looks pretty amazing."

"To take the conditions of the weather out of it, for not only for rugby but for whatever else you have there, will be a game-changer, especially in the middle of winter at this time of the year, at night playing rugby, especially it will have a different feel under the roof.

"Compare it to Dunedin, it is actually bloody exciting to go down there and play."

McCaw said at the test match in Dunedin against Ireland on the weekend, despite all the rain, the ball will be dry ball under the roof.

"You get a spectacle people love to watch, its a bit warmer and those things make it a completely different occasion."

If the councillors do agree to continue with the stadium project, it could still take four to five years to complete, something McCaw is prepared to wait for.

"We are going to have to aren't we, but if we get something that we are really excited by well you put up with that don't you?

"Ideally it would have been here earlier, but if someone can give the tick, I guess there is a wee way to wait, but man it will be cool once it is up and running."

The council will vote on whether to pause, halt, or continue with the stadium project at a council meeting this Thursday at 10am.