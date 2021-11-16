Christchurch stabbing: Witness says fight started over rubbish row

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Sydenham this morning. Photo / George Heard

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Sydenham this morning. Photo / George Heard

A fight which broke out after a row over rubbish has ended in a woman allegedly being punched in the face and others slashed by a man wielding a knife.

The altercation happened at a block of flats on Karoro Lane in the Christchurch suburb of Sydenham this morning.

A woman who lives in the flats told the Herald said two women were cleaning up rubbish which had been dumped in the complex when a man has come out and approached them.

"He's come out and started abusing them," she said.

"He's smacked the mother in the face and there's been a bit of a row."

A woman was taken into custody after the incident in Sydenham. Photo / George Heard

The woman's partner went out to see what's going on and the man "pulls out a knife and cuts the guy in his arm".

The man also "came at three other women here", the witness claims, including herself.

Police confirmed they are at an address on Karoro Lane following a report of a stabbing.

"One person is in custody and medical attention is being sought for the victim," a police spokeswoman said.

It's not the first violent incident at the flats this year.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in April.