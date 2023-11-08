Christchurch stabbing: Man in hospital after early hours altercation

A man has been hospitalised with a stab wound after an altercation in the early hours in central Christchurch.

Police were called to an incident outside a property on Bealey Ave at 12.18am.

The Herald understands there had been an altercation between two men and one man was stabbed.

Police say the person was taken to hospital.

A scene guard is in place this morning at the property.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstance,” a police spokesperson said.