Christchurch stabbing: Man in hospital after early hours altercation

A man has been hospitalised with a stab wound after an altercation in the early hours in central Christchurch.
Police were called to an incident outside a property on Bealey Ave at 12.18am.
The Herald understands there had been an altercation between two men and one man was stabbed.
Police say the person was taken to hospital.
A scene guard is in place this morning at the property.
“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstance,” a police spokesperson said.