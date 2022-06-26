Police forensics at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Cheyenne Street in the Christchurch suburb of Sockburn. Photo / Kurt Bayer

A 37-year-old man charged with murdering a Christchurch woman as she walked home from work on Saturday has been remanded in custody and reports ordered to assess his mental health.

And the woman who died can now be named as Laisa Maraia Waka.

The man was granted interim name suppression during a brief appearance from custody at Christchurch District Court this morning.

Judge Mark Callaghan remanded him in custody without plea to the High Court in Christchurch on July 15.

Defence counsel Josh Lucas made no application for bail but asked for interim name suppression.

Judge Callaghan granted interim name suppression and called for a report under Section 38 of the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003 to assess the man's fitness to stand trial.

The accused did not speak during the hearing where he appeared via audio visual link.

A police investigation is underway at Cheyenne St, Sockburn, in Christchurch. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Waka, in her 50s, was allegedly stabbed while walking in Cheyenne St, Sockburn, after getting off the bus home from work on Saturday afternoon.

Despite emergency responders' efforts, she died at the scene.

A 37-year-old man known to police was found nearby by officers and was charged with the woman's murder.

It is understood the man was receiving mental health care from Canterbury District Health Board.

The DHB and Health Minister Andrew Little's office have both declined to comment.

Two people were initially arrested following the attack, which occurred at 4.20pm, but one was later released by police after being found to be a relative of the man subsequently charged with murder.

Christchurch residents' hearts went out to the family and friends of Waka who was "killed in such a senseless, violent attack", the city's mayor Lianne Dalziel said.

"A crime of this nature will have a devastating impact on the community as well, and they too will want answers as to how and why this happened."

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price talks to media about the fatal stabbing. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said the alleged murder was "a horrific, traumatic and random attack on an innocent person who was simply making her way home from work."

Price said police's thoughts are with the grieving family of the victim who are dealing with the loss of a partner, mother, friend and colleague.

At this stage, police would not release further details of the victim until all next of kin are notified.

The traumatic, senseless act would have a huge impact on the community as a whole and right across New Zealand, he said.

Price also wanted to reassure residents of their presence in the area as they conduct a scene examination and look to speak to witnesses. He also called for anyone who saw anything, or anyone with CCTV footage, to come forward.

"No one deserves this," Price said.

The knife was found at the scene.