Police are looking for Hendrix Jury after a shooting in Christchurch. Photo / NZ Police

An "extremely dangerous" suspected gunman on the run from Christchurch police may have managed to flee the South Island on a domestic flight.

Hendrix Rawiri Jury had a warrant issued for his arrest one week after a shooting in broad daylight on a Christchurch street which left one man hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

Shots were fired on the corner of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in the city at 11.15am on Tuesday, August 30, sparking a massive police manhunt.

Police this week released a wanted photograph of 27-year-old Jury which shows him with a full-face tattoo, with Mongrel Mob gang phrases including 'Sieg Heil' and a swastika between his eyes.

'Wairoa' is written in capital letters across his face.

The Herald understands that police now fear Jury managed to catch a domestic flight out of the city after the shooting and is now hiding out in the North Island.

It's understood he could be in Hawke's Bay or Rotorua.

Masks are still mandatory on domestic flights in New Zealand.

One person was injured in the incident in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

While airlines say valid forms of identification are needed to board a flight, passports are not required.

Police have this morning been approached for comment. Asked yesterday if they were widening their net outside of Christchurch, they refused to offer further details.

Detective senior sergeant Tania Jellyman of Canterbury Police said on Tuesday police had made "significant progress" and were now seeking the public's assistance.

It was then that police said they were looking for Jury in relation to the shooting.

"He is considered to be extremely dangerous and should not be approached," Jellyman said.

"If you see Hendrix or know where he is, please call 111 immediately."

Police had already carried out a number of search warrants and established that the shooting occurred at a property on Hereford St. It closed down city streets and locked down a local child daycare centre.

"Inquiries indicate that this was not a random incident," Jellyman said.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

Anyone with information which may be relevant to police can also call us on 105 quoting file number 220830/8157.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.