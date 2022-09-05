Police are looking for Hendrix Jury after a shooting in Christchurch. Photo / NZ Police

Police are hunting an "extremely dangerous" man after a shooting in broad daylight on a Christchurch street last week.

Shots were fired on the corner of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in the city at 11.15am on Tuesday, August 30.

A man was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition with gunshot wounds.

It sparked a city-wide manhunt.

Today, detective senior sergeant Tania Jellyman of Canterbury Police said they have made "significant progress" and are now seeking the public's assistance.

One person has been injured in the incident in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

They are now looking for 27-year-old Hendrix Rawiri Jury who has a warrant for his arrest in relation to the incident.

"He is considered to be extremely dangerous and should not be approached," Jellyman said.

"If you see Hendrix or know where he is, please call 111 immediately."

Police were called to the scene on Hereford St at about 11.15am last Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

Police have carried out a number of search warrants and have established that the shooting occurred at a property on Hereford St.



"Inquiries indicate that this was not a random incident," Jellyman said.



The victim has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.



Anyone with information which may be relevant to police can also call us on 105 quoting file number 220830/8157.



Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

