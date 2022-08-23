A security camera filmed Susan Sutherland on the streets of Christchurch just hours before her body was found. Photo / Supplied

A "cold-blooded killer" who violently strangled a sex worker to death will be deported back to South Africa on his release from prison.

Jule Patrick Burns, now aged 47, continues to deny murdering former Auckland woman Susan 'Suzie' Sutherland more than 17 years after her brutal slaying, the Herald can reveal.

Burns was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years in what was, at the time, one of New Zealand's longest sentences.

He picked up 36-year-old Sutherland for sex from Christchurch's red-light district of Manchester St in April 2005, drove her to a vacant inner-city section in the dark, and strangled her in an attack described by an expert as among the most violent he had seen.

Now, the Herald can reveal that the South African-born immigrant appeared before the Parole Board for the first time earlier this year.

A forensic police officer inspects the empty section in Christchurch where Susan Sutherland's body was found. Photo / Simon Baker

However, even though the board noted that Burns will be deported to South Africa upon his release from jail, his first bid for release was declined.

The Parole Board said, in a May judgement obtained by the Herald, that although it did not have detailed information about the "extremely violent strangulation", they noted that Burns has, and still does, deny the offending.

When Burns first came to prison, there were "a number of aggressive incidents" behind bars, but had generally got more positive reports, the board heard.

They were told that Burns can appear "entitled" and that he thought he had been treated unfairly.

He has filed a number of unsuccessful challenges to his conviction.

Burns, assessed as low risk of reoffending, wants to be released to family in South Africa, the board heard.

But a planned "whānau hui" was unable to be fully completed because of "connections problems".

"We think it vital that does take place, so that at least his family in South Africa where, ultimately, he is likely to be released to, will be aware of his offending and the facts that gave rise to a conviction for murder," the Parole Board decision says.

"In the meantime, from our perspective, although a low risk he remains an undue risk given his conviction for murder and our inability to fully understand the circumstances of the killing, what drove it, and what the background issues were and therefore fully understand his risk and what rehabilitation might be required to address that risk."

Burns will come back before the Parole Board in December.

When Burns was sentenced at the High Court in Christchurch in April 2006, Justice John Hansen was convinced Sutherland's killing justified the extended minimum non-parole period, which can be imposed for murders with a high degree of brutality, cruelty, callousness or depravity, or where the victim is considered vulnerable.

Susan Sutherland was murdered in Christchurch in April 2005. Photo / Supplied

The sentence was praised by the Prostitutes Collective as a strong deterrent to anyone with a desire to hurt a sex worker.

The judge said he could not ignore the evidence of experienced forensic pathologist Dr Martin Sage, who said the violence used was at the top end of the scale.

"It spoke volumes of the force and strength you used," Justice Hansen told Burns.

The evidence of people who overheard the attack from their beds was "graphic as to Ms Sutherland's last moments", while Crown prosecutor Phil Shamy said it was apt to describe Burns as a "cold-blooded killer".

"This woman was little in stature and didn't stand a chance against this man who was standing over her. She was particularly vulnerable, as all prostitutes who work on the street are to this type of offending," Shamy said.

Christchurch pimp Kane Wayman, who died after an alleged assault at a Mongols MC gang pad last New Year's Day which is subject to an ongoing murder trial at the High Court in Christchurch, was a key witness during Burns' trial.

Wayman, the court heard, had been acting as a minder for another sex worker on Manchester St that night and saw Sutherland get into a white Honda Prelude - the same car that Burns owned.