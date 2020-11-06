Christchurch school in lockdown after serious assault nearby

Photo / NZH

A Christchurch school is in lockdown as a result of an assault which has left a person in critical condition nearby.

Police were called to an address on Hei Hei Road at about 12.25pm following a report of an assault.

A St John spokesman has confirmed a person is in critical condition.

"As a precaution, a school in the area went into lockdown. A number of people are currently assisting Police with their enquiries.

"Cordons are currently in place on Hei Hei Road while Police work to establish the circumstances of the incident," a police spokeswoman said.

St Bernadette's School, in Hei Hei, confirmed the school was in lockdown, and said everyone was "safe and sound".

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said due to a police incident, Hei Hei Rd has been fully closed to traffic between Wycola Ave and Tirangi St.

Road users can detour northeast bound by using Wycola Ave to Manurere Street to Aurora Street and the reverse for southwest travel.