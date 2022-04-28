Ram-raiders crash into Christchurch liquor store. Photo / Supplied

Early morning bakery workers thwarted ram-raiders after they struck at a nearby Christchurch liquor store.

Una Bakery owner Murray Eden was working a morning shift with his apprentice when they heard a loud crash at about 2.15am on Wednesday morning in Centaurus Rd, Huntsbury.

Initially, Eden thought there might have been a car crash but when he ran outside to investigate, he saw a car reversing out of Thirsty Liquor.

"I think they got a fright that someone was actually here," Eden said.

"They saw us and they obviously panicked and high-tailed it off.

"Certainly we stopped them from doing anything more than what it was," he said.

Thirsty Liquor owner Gagan Deep was shocked to wake up to a call from police saying his store had been the target of a ram raid.

Thirsty Liquor owner Gagan Deep was "shocked" to see his store had been the target of a ram raid. Photo / Mark Sinclair

He was at the scene within 20 minutes to see glass everywhere and he estimated the total cost just from the liquor lost was around $20,000.

"I was shocked and kind of pissed off because that's not what you want first thing in the morning," Deep said.

CCTV footage shows the car with two occupants hitting the store before reversing and ramming into it a second time, fully crashing through the store.

Thirsty Liquor owner Gagan Deep estimates the total cost of liquor lost is around $20,000. Photo / Mark Sinclair

They were unable to take anything as the bakery workers had run out soon after, just giving them enough time to reverse and drive away. Deep said he suspects the occupants of the car were copying the ram raids in Auckland.

Two days ago ram-raiders broke their way into an Auckland shopping centre, before driving through the mall and smashing into Postie and Noel Leeming stores, stealing clothing and electrical goods.

CCTV footage from a store inside the centre shows about 12 people running through the mall and three cars speeding past shops.

Deep said it seemed as though they were "playing GTA" [Grand Theft Auto] and suspects that they were doing it more to show off rather than steal as the CCTV footage shows the passenger filming the crash from their seat.

He said while the ram raid was disheartening especially after Covid, the locals have been very supportive, stopping by to offer food or coffee.

