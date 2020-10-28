Christchurch prowler: Police hunt after man unlawfully enters two Upper Riccarton houses

Photo / NZH

Upper Riccarton residents are being urged to contact police if they have seen a prowler or any suspicious activity at their property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said the request follows reports of a man unlawfully entering two residential properties in the suburb between 6am and 7am today.

"As a result, a man is now assisting us with our inquiries.

"We are in the early stages of understanding what has occurred today and if you noted a prowler on your property, or any unusual or suspicious activity, we urge you to contact us as soon as possible."

Stuff has reported it understands two women were attacked.

Support is being provided to those affected by this morning's events.

Further information will be provided when available, Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said.

• Anyone with information that can assist is asked to call Police on 105 and reference Operation Linen.