Christchurch property damaged after firearm discharged

Police say the damage to the Christchurch property was likely sustained overnight due to a firearm being discharged. Photo / File

Police say the damage to the Christchurch property was likely sustained overnight due to a firearm being discharged. Photo / File

A Christchurch property has been damaged overnight after a firearm was discharged.

It comes less than 24 hours after gunshots were fired from a vehicle in two separate locations across Auckland.

Christchurch police were called to an address on Sapphire St in Casebrook this morning after damage was discovered to the property.

“It has been reported that the damage was likely sustained overnight due to a firearm being discharged,” a police spokesperson said.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened, they said.

Last night in Auckland, police were called to Merivale Ave in Epsom at 7.15pm to reports gunshots had been fired from a vehicle.

The next similar incident was reported around 7.30pm on Seacliffe Rd in Hillsborough.

“No one was injured in either incident,” police said.

Police’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is attending both locations and examinations are being conducted. Inquiries are ongoing.



