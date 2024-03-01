Bigger buses hit the streets, journalists reveal plans to save Newshub and an investigation is launched after a technical glitch brought petrol stations to a standstill in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Three men have been arrested after alleged powerline tampering and electrical thefts in Christchurch - which police say is “dangerous” offending.

Police confirmed today the trio - variously aged 40 and 48 - are due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court in March on charges related to the incidents.

On Thursday, February 22 police responded to a Ruru Rd, Bromley address where a man stole a vehicle loaded with electrical supplies.

Police located the vehicle as it went down Linwood Ave towards Sumner and officers observed it turning down Portman St, where the vehicle was recovered and a man arrested.

The arrest followed the two other men the previous week.

“Police continue to investigate Christchurch powerline tampering, electrical supply and copper thefts, including incidents over the last four weeks, one incident occurring just last night on Raymond Rd,” said Senior Sergeant Roy Appley.

“Recent incidents have occurred in the Marshlands, Dallington and Bromley areas, including Lower Styx Rd, Banks Ave and Gayhurst Ave, typically between 3am and 5.45am.

“The three arrested were not the only people involved in this activity and we would caution scrap metal dealers that this is occurring and to be wary of frequent customers.

”The theft of copper from live wires is extremely dangerous - If someone were to touch these downed lines, they could be badly injured or killed.”

Appley said anyone who noticed damaged power equipment should call Orion on 0800 363 9898 - day or night.

“Police urge residents to ring 111 immediately if you see anyone acting suspiciously around power poles and lines or 105 if it’s after the fact,” he said.

“We have identified a vehicle of interest – a white station wagon – and ask that anyone living in the Dallington area with street-facing CCTV that might have captured images of this vehicle to get in touch.”