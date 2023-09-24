Christchurch police seek sightings of missing woman Jessica Brady

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Jessica Brady, who was last seen about midday on Sunday in Parklands, Christchurch.

Police are appealing for information about missing Christchurch woman Jessica Brady.

A post on the Canterbury Police Facebook page said Brady was last seen about midday on Sunday in Parklands, Christchurch.

“She was wearing a white hoodie, black shirt, compression shorts, and leather shoes. She may be in her red 2004 Nissan Presage Station wagon.

“Police and Jessica’s family have concerns for her welfare.”

Anyone who has seen Jessica or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file number 230924/1715.



