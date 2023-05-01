Christchurch police raid central city property and put three in handcuffs

Wild weather batters the North Island, principal speaks out after thieves strike three times and crowds descend on London for the King’s upcoming coronation in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Armed police have raided a property in central Christchurch this afternoon and placed three men in handcuffs.

Photos from the scene of the raid, on Madras St near Bealey Ave show multiple Armed Offenders Squad members congregated outside the property.

A reporter at the scene of the incident said two people have been taken away in handcuffs, whilst a third is also in cuffs still outside the home.

The raid occurred in the early afternoon and is currently ongoing with police filling the property’s driveway.

Police have only confirmed at this stage the raid is connected to a pre-planned search warrant.

