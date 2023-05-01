Christchurch police raid central city property and put three in handcuffs

Armed police have raided a property in central Christchurch this afternoon and placed three men in handcuffs.
Photos from the scene of the raid, on Madras St near Bealey Ave show multiple Armed Offenders Squad members congregated outside the property.
A reporter at the scene of the incident said two people have been taken away in handcuffs, whilst a third is also in cuffs still outside the home.
The raid occurred in the early afternoon and is currently ongoing with police filling the property’s driveway.
Police have only confirmed at this stage the raid is connected to a pre-planned search warrant.
MORE TO COME.