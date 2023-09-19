Christchurch police investigating reports a firearm was presented at a member of the public

Police were contacted on Monday afternoon after reports someone pointed a gun at a member of the public on Pages Rd, Aranui.

The Herald understands police were contacted on Monday afternoon after reports someone pointed a gun at a member of the public on Pages Rd, Aranui.

A police spokeswoman confirmed staff were notified someone had “presented a firearm at another person”.

“Police have responded to the area and are searching for those responsible. Police have not yet located those involved and at this stage are unable to confirm the presence of a firearm.”

Police were working to determine the circumstances, and their response was “ongoing”, the spokeswoman said.









Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.