Police investigators at the scene of the shooting at North New Brighton. Photo / Supplied

Police are on the hunt for a man with a facial injury after a shooting in Christchurch on Monday.

Armed officers were called to a firearms incident on Bower Ave, North New Brighton at 3.25pm.

One man had been shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the offender had not been located but assured the public it was an isolated incident.

They are now on the hunt for two people connected to the shooting.

"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed (the) firearms incident to come forward," a spokesperson said today.

"We understand two men were involved and one sustained a wound to his face during an altercation.

"Police also understand there were multiple witnesses who saw or heard this altercation and we encourage them to come forward as we continue to investigate the incident.

"Offending of this nature is disturbing for the community and police aim to hold offenders accountable."

Anyone with information can contact the police on non-emergency reporting line 105 and quote file number 220606/2587.

Alternatively, information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Earlier this week Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said police did not believe there was any further risk to the public.

"We believe this to have been an isolated incident," he said.

"We are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this offending and holding them to account.

"Reducing incidents of gun violence is paramount for police and the community.

"We will not tolerate it - gun violence has no place here and threatens the fundamental right of the community to be safe and feel safe."