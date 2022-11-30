Christchurch police announce the seizure of gang headquarters

Police successfully submitted a request to the High Court to forfeit the property in Wigram, under the Criminal Proceeds Act 2009. Photo / NZ Police.

The Christchurch headquarters of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang has been forfeited to police, following a significant decision released by the High Court at Christchurch.

Police successfully submitted a request to the High Court to forfeit the property in Wigram, under the Criminal Proceeds Act 2009.

Along with the property’s forfeiture was the seizure of $6162.30 from unlicensed gaming machines and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Police had initially seized the property in 2017, following a major investigation the year before into the gang’s involvement in organised crime and drug offences.

Police had made its application to the High Court on the grounds that Christchurch-based members and associates of Head Hunters were deeply involved in the sale of methamphetamine.

Those members and associates were also involved in making numerous improvements to the property since it came into the gang’s ownership.

The west Christchurch property was taken over by Head Hunters in 2016, after being previously occupied by the Epitaph Riders gang.

In its judgment, the High Court found it was an inescapable conclusion that funding came from “significant criminal activity”, including drug dealing and unlicensed gaming machines.

Detective Inspector Craig Hamilton, manager of asset recovery units, said police have dealt “another blow” to organised crime with the release of the judgment.

“Police remain firmly focused on targeting and disrupting organised criminal activity on a number of fronts and today’s decision reflects that.

“This is a great result for the community.”

Hamilton said police will continue to hunt out and seek the proceeds of crime. The commissioner has filed an application to seek the confiscation of the gang’s East Auckland chapter headquarters in Ellerslie.

This forfeiture hearing will take place in late 2023.

“We are committed to not only putting those involved in inflicting hurt and harm on the community before the court, but we will also continue to target the proceeds derived from their offending.”