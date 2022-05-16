Voyager 2021 media awards
Christchurch petrol station targeted by burglars, lollies stolen

A Christchurch petrol station has been targeted by burglars. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

A Christchurch service station is the scene of an early morning burglary.

Police were called to the incident at the Bishopdale Caltex on Harewood Rd at about 3.20am, and are investigating it as a possible ram raid.

But servo manager Akash Sharma said a car pulled up at the front doors, before someone used a hammer to smash their way in.

He said the glass door shattered and the thieves pocketed lollies before the store security system kicked in.

No cigarettes or cash was taken, he said.

It follows a ram-raid at a convenience store in Christchurch yesterday.

A Christchurch service station is the scene of an early morning burglary. Photo / George Heard
The front doors of Barkers' Convenience Store in Hornby were pushed into the shop by a vehicle.

Police say they received a report of a burglary on Witham St at about 5.30am.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.