Christchurch pedestrian dies after incident involving motorbike

A pedestrian has died after a serious incident involving a motorbike in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Blenheim Rd and Foster Street, Addington, shortly before 6.45pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, police say.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.