Christchurch party stabbing: 16-year-old dies in Fendalton, homicide inquiry under way

Police were called to the incident at 10.30 on Friday night. Photo / Hamish Clark

A 16-year-old has died following a stabbing at a party in Christchurch last night.

The death in Fendalton has prompted a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford said Christchurch police responded to a report of a serious assault at a residential property in Medbury Terrace, Fendalton, at 10.30 last night.

Three people had serious injuries, one of whom later died.

The two others are in hospital in a stable condition.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation, including a scene examination, "to determine what occurred and who is responsible".

"We are aware there were a large number of people on Medbury Terrace during the course of the evening," said Ford.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and can assist with our inquiries, to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote event number P047534409. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

