Charges have been dropped against the man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Anaru Williams in a Christchurch park.

Williams was found dead with stab wounds at Wycola Park in Hei Hei in the early hours of December 22.

The 36-year-old man was found at the scene and taken into custody.

He later appeared in the Christchurch District Court in December charged with assault.

Days later a 31-year-old woman appeared in court on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Another person was referred to Youth Aid in relation to the fatal attack.

Police have said they have not ruled out further, more serious charges.

But the Herald has learned that the charge against the 36-year-old have now been dropped.

He appeared in court on Friday and his matter was “finalised”.

“Police carried out a review once the investigation was complete and determined under the Solicitor General’s Guidelines the threshold for prosecution had not been met in this instance,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

“The charge was therefore withdrawn.”

The 36-year-old has been granted permanent name suppression.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz



