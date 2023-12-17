Emergency services rushed to Heathcote Domain, Christchurch after a paragliding accident this morning. Photo / George Heard

A paraglider has been seriously injured after an accident at the base of Christchurch’s Port Hills this morning.

Emergency services rushed to Heathcote Domain just after 10am after reports of a paragliding accident.

The park is a known spot for paragliders to land after taking off from the Port Hills.

Five Hato Hone St John medics could be seen giving treatment to a fallen paraglider at the domain.

A helmet and parachute could be seen lying nearby.

Hato Hone St John are on the scene at Heathcote Domain giving treatment to the injured paraglider. Photo / George Heard

Hato Hone St John said they were notified at 10.09am and sent an ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

“We are currently transporting one patient to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition,” a spokesman said.

Police said they were not called out to the incident.



