Christchurch mum gutted after thief steals her car packed with gifts

Police talk to Karina Natanahira's children outside after the car was stolen. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch mother says a brazen thief has stolen Christmas from her family, after her car was taken from the driveway in broad daylight – with all the presents inside.

Karina Natanahira, 30, was getting her two children and her niece and nephew organised to get into the car on their way to their Christmas festivities when the unimaginable happened.

While her back was turned, a man jumped into the driver's seat of her Nissan Dualis which had been parked in her driveway.

He sped off in the vehicle, with the children's Christmas presents inside, leaving the single mum to try and chase the vehicle down.

"There was jewellery, vouchers, chocolate, toys, alcohol – just a whole bunch of stuff in the boot."

The car was last seen on Pine Ave – but police say the licence plates could have been changed already.

Natanahira called the police, who came to try and brighten Christmas a little.

"They opened their boot and gave the kids a present each just to give their day a little better. It was really lovely."

The police gifted her children a Lego set and a tea set, which helped to make the kids not feel so heartbroken – but Natanahira says she just wishes the person who stole her car would get a conscience and come clean.

An officer hands out gifts. Photo / Supplied

"There are better ways to go about it if they need help. If they needed help, they could have asked, rather than steal Christmas from a whole family. As a single parent that's taken away Christmas."

She says she never thought anything like this would happen to her – especially not in broad daylight, less than 1.5m from where she was standing.

"If anyone sees the car around Christchurch, they can share it and call the police because until they find the car or they have suspect they can't do anything."

Until they can get their vehicle back, Natanahira and her children are stuck at home with no car, with friends and family needing to help her drive her children to go places.

"It's just unfair."

Anyone who sees the red Nissan Dualis number plate GPF807 is asked to call police on 105 and quote file umber 211225-8590.