Christchurch mosque walker for peace in hospital

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot in the March 15, 2019, Christchurch mosque shootings, shows his wounds outside the Al Noor Masjid. Photo / Amber Allott

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot in the March 15, 2019, Christchurch mosque shootings, shows his wounds outside the Al Noor Masjid. Photo / Amber Allott

A survivor of the Christchurch mosque massacre who is walking 350km from Dunedin to Christchurch is in Timaru Hospital with a blood infection.

Temel Atacocugu was praying at Al Noor Mosque on March 15 in 2019 when the terror attacks unfolded. He was shot nine times.

Earlier that day, the terrorist who carried out the attacks left his rented flat in Dunedin and drove to Christchurch to attack worshippers at Jumu'ah prayers.

The then-28-year-old Australian murdered 51 worshippers and shot and injured 40 others.

Atacocugu wanted to retrace the path of the killer to reclaim it in peace and began his trip from The Octagon in Dunedin on March 1.

But yesterday he was admitted to Timaru Hospital and would remain there tonight, his partner Mel Logan said.

Temel Atacocugu was surrounded by friends at the start of his walk from Dunedin's Octagon on March 1. Photo / Peter McInstosh

Atacocugu still hoped to complete the journey to Christchurch by March 15, she said.

Commemorations at the Al Noor and Linwood Islamic Centre, where the attacks occurred, will be held on that day.

The source of the blood infection was not clear, however, he had been suffering from deep blisters as a result of the 200km he had so far walked.

Logan said Atacocugu was feeling much better today.

As part of the walk, he is also raising money for the Key to Life Charitable Trust, the Child Cancer Foundation and Save the Children.