Christchurch Men’s Prison inmate dies, sparking internal investigation

An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at Christchurch Men’s Prison.

Prison director Jo Harrex confirmed to the Herald an inmate died at the prison on Monday.

“Our staff made every effort to save him, however, they were sadly unable to revive him. While investigations are underway, there is no indication that his death is suspicious.”

Corrections’ thoughts were with the man’s family and friends, Harrex said.

“Other men in the prison and staff are being provided with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

All deaths in custody were referred to the coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death. Police had also been advised.

“An investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate will also be carried out”

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.