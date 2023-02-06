Christchurch men on trial over multiple allegations of stupification and sexual violation

The trial is under way at the Christchurch District Court. Photo / George Heard

A trial is under way in Christchurch for three men facing multiple criminal charges including stupification and sexual violation.

The trial is expected to run for at least three months before a judge alone.

Strict and broad suppression orders are in place, preventing the Herald from publishing any further about the trial.

