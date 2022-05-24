The Head Hunters MC gang pad in Sockburn, Christchurch. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Three members of the Head Hunters MC gang have been accused of hospitalising a man while allegedly chasing a $5000 gang debt.

The three men have been jointly charged with wounding with intent to injure and made brief appearances from custody at Christchurch District Court before a Community Magistrate this morning.

The Herald understands the charges come after an incident yesterday afternoon while the men allegedly visited a man in Christchurch who was accused of owing $5000.

It's expected that more charges will follow.

Patrick Ryde Rasmussen, 38, who also faces allegations of refusing an officer's request to give a blood specimen and possession of a meth pipe, was remanded in custody without plea to June 13.

The two other men – aged 36 and 40 – had their cases stood down to this afternoon to appear before a District Court judge.

The home addresses of Rasmussen and the 36-year-old man were given on court charging documents as the Head Hunter's city gang pad headquarters at Sockburn.