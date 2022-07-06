Councillor Phil Mauger and former Canterbury District Health Board chief executive David Meates have thrown their hats in the ring to be Christchurch's next mayor. Photo / Supplied

Candidates for the Christchurch mayoralty will go head to head in a debate today.

Councillor Phil Mauger and former Canterbury District Health Board chief executive David Meates have thrown their hats in the ring.

They will join Canterbury Mornings with John MacDonald on Newstalk ZB at about 10am.

The debate topics will include what should happen with the stadium and if they think the Selwyn and Waimakariri districts should be merged with Christchurch to create a super city.

The contenders will also be asked what they think is the biggest challenge facing the city at the moment.

Meates said he wants to be mayor and sees a city of so many opportunities.

He said they have lost a lot of trust and confidence and that the council needs to be relevant to the community and that the community is being heard.

Mauger said he is not a politician and not a bureaucrat and wants to regain the trust of the council.

Current mayor Lianne Dalziel announced in July last year she would not be seeking re-election.

Her husband Rob Davidson died in 2020.

At the time, she said she would have needed her late husband by her side to stand again.

"The reality is the one person that I need by my side to do that, my husband Rob who died last year, has gone.

"It is time for a new direction in my life. I don't know where this will lead, but I will always be proud of what has been achieved, and the firm foundation for the future that we have built together."

Dalziel has held the mayoralty for three terms, being first elected in 2013.