New Zealand man Christian Glass was shot dead by police in Colorado after he called for roadside assistance. Video / Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

The grandparents of a "kind and loving" Christchurch man shot dead by Colorado police desperately hope action will be taken against the officer who pulled their triggers to prevent other families facing similar tragedies in future.



Christian Glass, 22, died on June 11 after he was shot by police in Silver Plume, Clear Creek County in Colorado.



He had called 911 and asked for police to help him after a minor car accident.

Glass was likely having a mental health "crisis" at the time.

Police went to the scene and after unsuccessful attempts to get Glass to leave his vehicle, tasered him and shot him five times.



Glass died at the scene.

Police issued a news release soon after the fatality, saying Glass was shot after he became "argumentative and uncooperative" and tried to stab an officer when police smashed a window to remove him from the vehicle.



However, his parents Simon and Sally and their lawyers have now released a raft of body camera footage that shows a very different scenario.



A number of investigations are now under way into the shooting and Glass' family is calling on the police who fired at him to face criminal charges.

Glass was born and raised in Christchurch and when he was 10 his parents relocated to the US.

His grandparents Jim Glass and Sheryn Gillard Glass still live in Christchurch and today shared their memories of their first-born grandchild and how they found out about his death.

"Christian's father rang us very early," the couple told the Herald.

"We were deeply shocked and upset.

"When the first news report came out we were bewildered as it did not sound like the grandson we knew and loved.

"We are bereft."

Glass was the couple's first grandchild - born a few days into the new millennium - was "always a loving and much-loved son, grandson, great-grandson and family member".

"He was well nurtured by his parents and grew into a strong, cheerful, intelligent, responsible and affectionate boy," they said.



His grandmother recalled that from a young age he liked to help her sew.

"At pre-school age he helped me sew his pyjamas, standing by patiently until I asked him to put the sewing machine foot up or down," she said.

"And he particularly enjoyed wearing a reversible coat we made when he was at primary school.

"He was a great help to me in the garden and very proud of the lupins he had planted from seed, which I continue to treasure.

"One day when he was a youngster he arrived with his father with a gift for me - a plastic flower which still whirrs around in our garden."



Glass "enjoyed stories and poetry and being read to", his grandparents recalled.



"We both knew his favourite books by heart," his grandmother said.

"When he was young and had stayed the night, he would race upstairs ahead of his grandfather -who was bringing tea and Christian's milk upstairs on a tray - and hide under the blankets in our bed.

"Jim would have to feel around and locate him, guided by muffled giggles."



Gillard Glass said her grandson was "a fine, handsome boy, in the top academic stream and good at many sports, particularly ice-hockey and soccer".

"When we saw Christian as he grew older he was always the same kind, lovely and loving boy and young man," she said.



"He was well-named – Christian by name and Christian by nature.



"He always sent an affectionate written note by post thanking us for Christmas and birthday presents.



"He wrote us a lovely email to thank us for his 21st birthday present."

Jim Glass and Sheryn Gillard Glass said the months since he died had been hard for them but their faith had given them comfort.

"Sometimes we cope better than at others, they said.

"Like Christian and his family, we believe in God so we believe Christian is with God and with our beloved family members who have already died."



They wanted justice - not just for their slain grandson.



"We hope that those persons involved in killing Christian are held accountable so other young people can live safely," the couple said.



"And so it may save another family from this grief.



"Christian's life mattered to God, it mattered to us, and it matters to humanity."



Last week the Glass family lawyers Qusair Mohamedbhai and Siddhartha Rathod published a cache of footage, reports and documents related to his death on their website.



"Christian was loved beyond measure by his parents, sisters, extended family, friends, and community," they said in a statement.



"Christian had so much of his life left to live when it was tragically and unjustly taken away from him in June… From beginning to end, the officers escalated and proactively initiated force... Christian, fully contained in his vehicle and presenting no threat, was eventually surrounded by seven officers with guns drawn.

"There was no need to threaten him with force; to draw guns; to break his car window; to fire beanbag rounds from a close distance; to tase him; to shoot him dead.

"From beginning to end, the officers on the scene acted unconscionably and inhumanely.

"These officers took a gentle, peaceful soul and extinguished it simply because it was 'time to move the night on'... these officers, including the one who killed Christian, are still in uniform and have paid no price for their conduct."

They said what happened to Glass was "simply unacceptable".

"The Glass family calls on law enforcement departments across Colorado and the nation at large to condemn the criminal actions of the officers in this case," the lawyer's statement said.

"The Glass family further calls on the Fifth Judicial District, the Colorado Attorney General's Office, and the United States Attorney General's Office to prosecute these officers to the fullest extent of the law.

"Justice so demands."