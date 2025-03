Joshua, 54, was last seen in Dunedin on December 11, 2024. Photo / Police

As a Christchurch man’s disappearance nears three months, police are appealing for any information that may help them in their search.

Joshua, 54, usually resides in Christchurch but was last seen in central Dunedin on Wednesday, December 11 2024. Police say he has not been in touch with his family since.

“Joshua’s vehicle was located in a cafe carpark on Camp Rd in Dunedin later that day, and he has not returned to his vehicle,” a police spokesperson said today.