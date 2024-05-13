13 May, 2024 02:45 AM 4 mins to read

A 56-year-old man accused of secretly filming young women in Christchurch through the windows of their homes has appeared in court - but his identity cannot be revealed.

An interim suppression order prevents the media from naming the man, who is facing a raft of charges relating to his alleged covert recordings.

The man was arrested in April after police launched an investigation into complaints from women in the Upper Riccarton and Ilam area - where many Canterbury University students live.

The investigation began after police received complaints from several young women about incidents in 2023 and this year.

“A suspect came to the attention of investigators while officers spoke to him about an unrelated matter,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman.

“During that interaction, a description of the man’s behaviour caught the attention of an investigator.

“It matched the behaviour described in a news article from the previous month where young women recounted seeing a man filming through their windows.

“Detectives established Operation Click and began making numerous enquiries that led to the suspect being charged.”

The man is currently facing 16 charges relating to the young women, including five of making intimate visual recordings and seven of burglary.

Jellyman said more charges were expected as other victims were identified.

The alleged offender appeared in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon before Judge Katie Elkin.

He appeared via audio-visual link from custody.

The public gallery was full of young women who the man has allegedly offended against.

Judge Elkin said the man was facing a number of other charges alongside those relating to the women.

His lawyer sought further time to go over the full list of charges, which would all be heard together going forward.

Judge Elkin granted interim name suppression to enable his lawyer to make a full submission to the court on his behalf.

The police prosecutor told the court she expected further charges to be notified by then.

The man was remanded in custody until his next appearance date on June 5.

Police earlier commended the women who had come forward.

“We would like to thank the young women who shared their story – they have been instrumental in helping us identify other victims,” said Jellyman.

“To date, the charges of making intimate visual recordings relate to five separate incidents, and we are endeavouring to identify further victims.

“While, in one case, neighbours alerted the occupants to a suspicious person lurking outside a window, most of the victims appear to have been unaware of the filming.

“Detectives are continuing to review items of interest and further charges are likely.”

Jellyman said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the alleged offending.

Police were providing the women with support and keeping them up to date with developments in the investigation.

“These events have been disturbing for the victims, who are in no way at fault for what occurred,” Jellyman acknowledged.

“They are alarmed at what has happened to them.

“The young women involved have shown incredible bravery, which has allowed police to lay these charges.

“Our home is where we should feel safe, and where every person has the right to privacy. Offending such as this undermines that.”

Jellyman said the advice for anyone who experienced similar offending was simple.

“If you’re at home and notice suspicious behaviour, please call 111 immediately, or 105 if it’s after the fact,” she urged.

“The sooner we are made aware, the sooner we can act.”

Jellyman said as the case was before the courts, police could not comment further.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz