Christchurch man admits bashing police dog in the face, denies he used hammer

A man has admitted attacking police dog Lenix. Photo / NZ Police

A 35-year-old Mairehau man has admitted assaulting his pregnant partner, assaulting a police officer, and injuring police dog Lenix, who was bashed in the face with a hammer.

They were among 13 charges David Luke Tata, a driller, admitted at the Christchurch District Court today.

Judge Kevin Phillips remanded him in custody to March 11, when a sentencing date will be set. He asked for a pre-sentence report which will also consider his suitability for home detention, and for a report on his ability to pay reparations.

Tata has also admitted unlawfully taking a car, two charges of resisting police, escaping, possessing tools to take a car, possession of a pipe for smoking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, two of receiving stolen property, and breach of post-detention conditions.

Police said Tata struck his 10-week pregnant partner on the head with his open hand and with his shoe, and twisted her hoodie until it was tight around her neck, but did not stop her breathing.

He fled the address on foot after the assault but took a vehicle from a worksite on Hereford St and drove it to church site in St Albans.

The area was cordoned off and a dog handler went into the church site and challenged him, warning that a police dog would be used if he ran.

When he ran, the dog grabbed his arm but Tata shook off the dog and kept on running.

As the police dog Lenix was about to bite Tata, he turned and allegedly struck him on the nose with a hammer, causing the dog to run away.

Lenix after being attacked by a man with a hammer. Photo / NZ Police

Tata then charged at the constable with the hammer raised, but threw it at the officer. It narrowly missed.

The constable was punched in the face three times in the struggle that followed.

When other officers arrived and handcuffed Tata, "he continued to thrash and fight police", police said.

Tata's partner suffered a swollen eye, face, and top of her head, and a cut on the forehead. She was treated by ambulance staff. The constable had a grazed elbow and a bruised nose.

Police dog Lenix had a bruised nose and a cut down to the bone. He was treated by a vet and off work for a week.

Tata told police he was scared of the police dog and said that was why he hit it. He denied using a hammer.