Four people have broken their way into a North Canterbury jewellery store overnight. Video / Supplied

It’s a familiar sight for Andrew Kelso as he trudges through shattered glass on the footpath outside his jewellery store.

His business in the heart of Christchurch city was burgled in the early hours of this morning, a smashed-in hole in the front glass window shows how the thieves managed to get inside.

“They pulled the grill off and smashed the glass,” he told the Herald as he recounted the incident.

“The fog cannon went off but they still managed to break into the cabinets and cause damage before taking off again.”

Luxury watches and wedding rings were stuffed into the backpack of the offenders - a 20-year-old female and an accompanying youth.

Westende Jewellers has, once again, been broken into by offenders after an overnight raid. Photo / NZME

Fortunately, police were called to the business by Kelso’s alarm company relatively quickly after the thieves targeted Westende Jewellers. Officers found the offenders in the near vicinity and took both into custody.

“The female has been charged with receiving property and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

But while justice has been served, Kelso’s work has only just begun for a second time in recent months.

On May 1, a car ploughed into the Westende Jeweller’s front entrance. Kelso arrived at the time to find a silver Mazda planted in his store and plumes of fog coming from inside.

On this occasion, the offenders didn’t get inside. But more than $20,000 worth of damage was caused, the shop was boarded up and a downturn of business followed.

“People would walk into the shop next door thinking it was ours, others wouldn’t come in thinking we were doing renovations,” said Kelso.

Westende Jewellers has, once again, been broken into by offenders after an overnight raid. Photo / NZME

“Obviously there’s extra stress [when burglaries occur] - you’re chasing glaziers to replace cabinets, digging through the stock to see what’s in good condition and what isn’t, it’s time down the drain.”

Kelso had been working hard to repair the shop after the ramraid, he was only a week away from replacing the aluminium joinery and getting a stronger roller door installed.

“We would have been a lot more secure if they were in place.”

Amongst all the businesses targeted during the spike in commercial crime, jewellery stores have experienced some of the worst of burglaries and robberies.

In Auckland, shops ranging from local outlets to large commercial stores like Michael Hill have seen staff threatened with weapons, overnight ram raids and large-scale heists.

Kelso said crime has become common in particular for jewellery businesses and his store wasn’t an exception to the rule.

On May 1, a car ploughed into the Westende Jewellers' front entrance. Photo / NZME

“It shouldn’t be normal, you should be able to have a good sleep through the night and not be woken by your alarm company,” he said.

“But unfortunately, in the last couple of years, it’s normalised.”

The business owner will chat with his staff when they come into work this morning, he mentioned these break-ins affect everybody differently. He’s also planning on looking at further security upgrades for his business.

The roller door will be upgraded, bollards are set to be installed and he’s appreciative of the work his fog cannons have done.

“The fact you put a bollard up front doesn’t mean more revenue, though,” he said.

“It’s just more expenses for the business.”