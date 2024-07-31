“Students should be able to participate safely, and parents and whānau must have confidence their rangatahi will be kept safe.”

13-year-old Kyamani died after sustaining critical injuries while ice skating on a school trip on July 30. Photo / Givealittle

“Our investigation will consider the circumstances of the incident and what policies and procedures the business or organisation had in place for risk management,” they said.

WorkSafe extended its sympathy to the victim’s whānau.

On Tuesday morning, emergency services rushed to the scene on Brougham St at the Alpine Ice Sports Centre just after 11am.

The sports centre told the Herald the victim was injured while skating and assisted on-site by emergency services.

“We can confirm that an incident occurred during our public skating session today,” it said.

Kymani’s uncle, Justin Tusa, told Stuff he was questioning whether the skating rink was “just waiting for this to happen”.

“There’s been talk for years about getting helmets, but it’s never happened,” Tusa told Stuff.

Haeata Community Campus, where the girl went to school, said their thoughts are with the whānau after the accident which happened during an Education Outside the Classroom (EOTC) trip.

“We understand that many whānau and ākonga will be affected by this uncertainty and by this tragedy,” said school principal Peggy Burrows.

A Givealittle page was set up yesterday.

In less than 24 hours, the page gained more than $11,000.

It was set up by Hiley-Hetaraka’s grandmother, Tina, her great aunt Lannie Belle and aunty, Joanne Tusa.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare - sending your child to school and to never return home,” the page said.

“Her parents, brothers, sisters and whanau are devastated ... Kymani was a beautiful girl only 13 years old.

“As this is unexpected tragedy any funds would be gratefully appreciated and will go towards preparing for what comes next.

"Aroha nui Hiley-Hetaraka whanau."
















