This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

Neighbourly goodwill wasn't exactly being built when a 4am concrete pour at a Christchurch housing development gave residents a rude awakening.

Christchurch City Council noise control staff received four complaints between 4.14am and 5.40am on Tuesday regarding construction work at a Mike Greer Homes townhouse development on Harewood Rd, prompting an apology from the organisation's construction company.

"There was the noise of construction and guys yelling out to each other right over the back fence from my bedroom," said Carol Barron, a resident in nearby St James Ave.

"I have a reputation for being able to sleep through a concert, but this was really noisy."

City council staff recorded 87 complaints related to construction noise from June 1 to July 31 this year, with 65 related to residential construction.

This data follows Stats NZ figures, which reveal there were 8556 residential dwellings consented in Canterbury for the year ended July, 2022 – a 26 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.

The Harewood Rd development, which features 33 units, had not prompted a complaint until Tuesday.

Barron lodged the first complaint received by the city council and was annoyed the work was not halted after noise control officers issued an excessive noise direction (END) at 4.27am.

"I rang noise control three times, I was just stunned it didn't stop," she said.

The city council confirmed the END was served to Mike Greer Commercial, but workers told the noise control officer the concrete flow could not be stopped once the process was initiated.

Pre-dawn concrete pouring at this 33-unit housing development on Harewood Rd prompted complaints from neighbours. Photo / Star News

"That's probably right, but that's bull****. That means they can waive all the rules," said Barron, who was too exhausted to go to work later that day.

The END remains in place for up to 72 hours and if further complaints are received within that time frame and the noise is deemed excessive, a noise control officer and the police will enter the property and remove the source of the noise.

There has been no further complaints lodged regarding the Harewood Rd development.

Barron also contacted Mike Greer Commercial, which told her the contractors did not have clearance to start the work so early.

"There was no permit in place and it was far outside of any reasonable working hours," said construction manager Dave Campbell.

"It is not uncommon for concrete pours to start around 6am to 6.30am. We hadn't been informed they were pouring at this time and I assure you it won't be happening again."

Construction workers pouring concrete at a Harewood Rd building site early on Tuesday morning. Photo / Star News

Barron, who slept soundly through to yesterday morning, appreciated the apology and said she had no issue with construction starting around 6.30am.

"They're usually really good about keeping neighbours informed. Maybe the concrete guys made a unilateral decision, it was outrageous," she said.

The development's resource consent did not specify when work can be carried out but under the District Plan noise levels were restrictive from 8pm to 6.30am. Noise standards were quite permissive from 7.30am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

It was not unusual for conditions governing the hours for construction to be carried out to not be included in a resource consent.

"Sometimes conditions relating to construction activities are included, notwithstanding that construction activities are still required to comply with the District Plan noise standards," said city council head of planning and consents, John Higgins.

