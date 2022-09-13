A 43-year-old man appeared at Christchurch District Court today. Photo / File

A driver accused of a hit-and-run that critically injured a cyclist has appeared in court and been remanded in custody.

Emergency services rushed to the crash on Christchurch's Linwood Ave, between Hereford St and Buckleys Rd, where a cyclist was critically injured just before 4pm yesterday.

Keho Anania Wikaira, 43, from Ashburton, was charged with failing to stop without ascertaining injury, dangerous driving causing injury and driving while disqualified third or subsequent time.

Wikaira appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this morning.

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll remanded him in custody without plea to October 5.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

"If you have information that could assist police in piecing together the circumstances of this collision, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number P051898055," a police statement said.

"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."