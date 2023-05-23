The schools which share premises have been put into lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch high schools Avonside Girls’ and Shirley Boys’ have gone into lockdown, the schools have confirmed.

In separate statements to their school communities, both schools confirmed students were put into lockdown, asking parents not to come to school or phone the school during the incident.

“Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and student’s safety at risk,” a statement from Avonside Girls’ read.

“All further updates will be provided on the school website.”

A message on Shirley Boys’ High School says an “unauthorised person” is on school grounds.

Avonside Girls High School said on its Facebook page the lockdown was “not a practice”.

Pareawa Banks Avenue School principal, Toni Burnside told NZME she was in a professional development meeting with several local school representatives when principals from both AGHS and SBHS rushed out.

She isn’t aware of anything further.

Both schools are based on the same premises in New Brighton, east Christchurch.

