Corrin Webster is often helped by daughters Mercedez (left) and Portia Lee. Photo / Geoff Sloan

A Christchurch food bank that had been reduced to giving the needy a can of soup and a tin of beans has been given a much-needed financial boost.

The Hoon Hay Food Bank has been awarded $3000 from the Panadol Care Collective programme – a $15,000 fund that received 158 nominations across New Zealand.

It was revealed two months ago that a drop in donations to the food bank was having an impact as food prices continued to soar.

At the time, founders Corrin Webster and partner Nicole Sutherland only had enough supplies to get the charity through another week.

The $3000 will go towards keeping up with demand for food, operating costs and looking for a new base. The food bank is currently run from their home.

“We’re hunting a premise to move into because our home is completely overrun. The running costs include a vehicle, basic things like petrol, power costs, and vehicle maintenance,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland said the food bank has hosted a number of food drives and events in the community to source more food since it began to run low.

The food bank became a registered charity in August, meaning it can now apply for funding from a variety of sources.

Most of the money it received either came out of Sutherland and Webster’s pockets or from community donations.

Webster and Sutherland started the food bank in 2019 after they got an opportunity to work with a close friend on a similar project.

Many food parcels and three years later, the couple now distribute about 150 to 200 parcels every week.

Each food parcel usually contains a bag of pantry items, flour, snacks, muesli bars and canned food.

Meat or fresh fruit and vegetables are also available, depending on donations.

Webster and Sutherland were juggling the food bank last year, while their baby Laurentian spent his first 102 days in NICU.

At two-weeks-old, Laurentian was diagnosed with Down syndrome and associated health problems. He died in March this year.

This was when the pair decided to take some time off to be with family. But a month later, they reopened the food bank to provide food to those in need, and the community had their back.

Sutherland said neighbours, family, and many community members have been volunteering to help with the food bank.

“We’ve also collaborated with the Department of Corrections, so we have low-risk offenders and youth offenders to do volunteer work.”

Some of them later became volunteers after finishing their hours.

Panadol’s area marketing manager Cate Sefton said judges were blown away by the couple’s dedication to the community.

“Corrin is someone who has literally opened his home to people who are struggling, and who works tirelessly to secure food and other essential items solely for the pleasure of helping others.”

