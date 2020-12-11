Christchurch fire: Evacuations as blaze burns in Port Hills

The fire in the Port Hills is above the Hillsborough suburb in Christchurch. Photo / Hamish Clark

A small cabin has been lost and homes have been evacuated due to a fire in Christchurch's Port Hills.

The fire has burnt though around 15 hectares of land above Hillsborough since fire crews were first called just after 11pm.

People have been evacuated from Avoca Valley Road and Port Hills Road.

Civil Defence is now co-ordinating accommodation at St Martin's School Hall for any evacuees who need assistance.

Area commander Dave Stackhouse said at the height of the fire 15 appliances and crews were deployed to combat the fire.

He said 50 firefighters were on the ground and focusing on protecting structures along Port Hills Rd. They were working to stop the fire from spreading further up the hill.

Firefighters were waiting for first light to assess the situation in the Port Hills. Photo / Hamish Clark

Stackhouse said they would get a good understanding of the fire at first light this morning.

Two helicopters will conduct an aerial survey and help ground crews with fighting and containing the fire this morning.

Flames could be seen through the night. Photo / Hamish Clark

The fire started in the area of Alderson Ave, off the Port Hills Rd close to the suburb of Hillsborough, RNZ reported.

It was on the side of the hills facing the city, so Christchurch residents could see it and were phoning Fire and Emergency last ngiht, RNZ reported.

State Highway 76 has been shut off at Curries Road and motorists are being directed away from the area.