Christchurch fatal shooting: Second man charged with teen Connor Whitehead's murder to appear in court

November 9 2021 Connor Whitehead's father James said they were shocked and heartbroken at the loss of Connor in such a senseless manner. Connor loved music and planned to study law - and those dreams had been cruelly taken away.

A second man charged with murdering teenager Connor Whitehead outside a Christchurch party will appear in court this afternoon.

The 43-year-old was arrested yesterday after a raid on a house in the Avonside area of the city.

He had allegedly been on the run since Friday night when 16-year-old Whitehead was shot dead during a "senseless and violent" attack.

A 32-year-old man accused of being the gunman did not appear in court in person yesterday when his case called and he was remanded in custody.

He remains in hospital after being injured during his arrest when armed police swarmed a property in Burnside on Sunday.

Three others have been charged with being accessories after the fact to Whitehead's murder – a 46-year-old man and two women, aged 36 and 43 – and appeared at Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Sixteen-year-old Connor Whitehead. Photo / Supplied

All four people who appeared in court will next appear at the High Court in Christchurch on November 26.

Connor Whitehead, a "kind, talented and deeply loyal" 16-year-old, had checked with his father that it would be okay for him to attend the party on Friday night.

After getting the green light, the Burnside High student was enjoying himself with friends.

It is understood he was shot outside the house.

James Whitehead described his son as an "amazing kid". Photo / George Heard

His shocked friends tried to give emergency first aid to Whitehead, who lay bleeding on the front lawn, while 111 was called.

The first call to emergency services came at 11.03pm, with reports of a "firearms incident".

Armed police officers who were first on the scene also tried to save the boy's life.

St John arrived around 10 minutes later but Whitehead was pronounced dead at the scene.

A massive police investigation was launched, along with a hunt for the killers.

Yesterday, the devastated Whitehead family said they were "shocked and heartbroken" at his "senseless and violent" death at a party on Friday.

"Connor was an innocent bystander on Friday. He was at a party with his friends. He should have been safe and he should be home with us," father James Whitehead said at a press conference.