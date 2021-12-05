Christchurch fatal assault: Boy, 16, charged with murder of Levi Haami

Police were called to the Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave, Sydenham after an assault on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave, Sydenham after an assault on Saturday morning.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in relation to the death of an 18-year-old teenager.

The 16-year-old is due to appear Christchurch District Court today.

No one else is being sought in connection to the incident, authorities said.

The arrest comes after 18-year-old Levi Haami was identified as the victim of an assault in a supermarket car park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave, Sydenham about 2am on Saturday morning.

Haami died in Christchurch Hospital on Sunday.

He was surrounded by friends and whānau at the time of his passing.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme yesterday described the outcome as "tragic".

"This is a tragic outcome and once again this year we're investigating the murder of a young person in our community.

"The victim's family are tonight coming to terms with their loss and are understandably distraught."