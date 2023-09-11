Christchurch's Kyle Chapman co-founded the Right Wing Resistance group. Photo / File

A prominent New Zealand far-right activist has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Kyle Chapman, the former leader of the far-right National Front white nationalist group, was arrested following a search warrant at a Christchurch address on September 8, a police spokeswoman said.

The 52-year-old has been charged with the unlawful possession of firearms, and ammunition.

He is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on September 28.

“As this matter is before the court Police are unable to comment further,” the spokeswoman said.

The Herald has approached Chapman for comment.

Chapman posted on Facebook that he “got raided and arrested”, Stuff reported.

“Thank (sic) a miracle from God I was not held in custody. But I am looking at jail in the future.”



