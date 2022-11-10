Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison’s bankruptcy annulled

Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison.

A Christchurch eye surgeon charged with allegedly attempting to murder a man and attacking his wife has had his bankruptcy annulled.

Dr Ian William Dallison, 66, was arrested after reports of an assault at a residence on St Davids St, Lyttelton at 7.45pm on August 4.

He has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including attempting to murder a man.

It’s also alleged that he had possession of six firearms – a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, a Smith & Wesson revolver, a Sterling Model 300 handgun, an Accelerator model handgun, a Ruger revolver, and a small silver handgun.

Dallison has also been charged with unlawfully possessing a restricted weapon, namely a Maglite torch gun and two mag pen guns.

Dallison was adjudicated bankrupt on the same day as the alleged offending for $247,000 worth of debt including rent.

On Thursday, Dallison’s bankruptcy matter with property developer and former cafe owner Alberto Ceccarelli and Adam Armstrong was called in the High Court before Associate Judge Dale Lester.

Judge Lester granted Dallison’s application for an annulment of his bankruptcy.

The creditors had been paid in full, and Dallison’s home on Helmores Lane, Merivale, was to be sold.

Judge Lester said Dallison was in custody facing “serious charges”, and his brother had taken charge of his affairs.







