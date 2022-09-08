Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch eye surgeon arrested after an alleged home invasion in the port of Lyttelton has today pleaded not guilty to one charge of attempted murder.

Police said they received a report of an assault at a residence on St Davids St in Lyttelton at 7.45pm on August 4.

Ian William Dallison, 65, who is from the suburb of Merivale and whose occupation has been listed as doctor, was earlier charged with grievous bodily harm after two people were injured in an alleged stabbing.

"Two people are being treated, one of them for serious injuries, one of them for moderate injuries," police said at the time, adding that the people involved were known to each other.

A man was arrested at the scene and later appeared at Christchurch District Court charged with intending to cause grievous bodily harm to two people and using a pistol as a weapon.

At his first court appearance, he was granted interim name suppression.

But at a second appearance, name suppression lapsed.

And new charges were laid, including an allegation that he attempted to murder a man during the incident.

It's also alleged that he had possession of six firearms – a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, a Smith & Wesson revolver, a Sterling Model 300 handgun, an Accelerator model handgun, a Ruger revolver, and a small silver handgun.

Dallison has also been charged with unlawfully possessing a restricted weapon, namely a Maglite torch gun and two mag pen guns.

He earlier entered not guilty pleas to the firearms charges.

One other suppression order covers the case. The reasons for that suppression order cannot be published.

Today, at the High Court in Christchurch, Dallison, through his defence counsel Kerryn Beaton KC, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of attempted murder.

Justice Andru Isac remanded Dallison in custody to November 10 and was told there is a potential trial date of February 2024.