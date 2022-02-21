At nine-minutes to 1PM today, it will be 11 years since a devastating earthquake struck Canterbury, killing 185 people. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Covid-19 measures saw this year's public gathering in Ōtautahi scrapped, with the mayor Lianne Dalziel instead laying a wreath at the city's Memorial Wall and reading the names of the dead aloud.

A live civic service traditionally marks the moment the quake struck with a minute of silence but Dalziel's address was pre-recorded this morning as whānau of the victims marked the anniversary privately.

A video of the mayor's address has been put online to mark the minute of silence.

"Today marks 11 years since the 22 February 2011 earthquake that devastated so many lives and changed our city forever. Our thoughts go out to all the bereaved families and we grieve with them once again. It's also a time to reflect and thank those who came to the city's aid," a spokesperson for the council said.

- RNZ